Business Today
M&M to inspect over 1 lakh XUVs for potential wiring issue

Mahindra will inspect wiring loom routing in the engine bay of 1,08,306 units of XUV700 manufactured between June 8, 2021 to June 28, 2023, said the carmaker

  • M&M will inspect wiring loom routing in the engine bay of 1,08,306 units of XUV700 manufactured between June 8, 2021 to June 28, 2023
  • The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all customers
  • On Friday, M&M's scrip on BSE closed 1.3% lower at Rs 1,552.25

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd said on Friday it would inspect 1,08,306 units of its XUV700 sports utility vehicle manufactured between June 8, 2021 and June 28, 2023 for a potential risk of damage to the wiring loom.

XUV is among SUVs such as Scorpio and Thar manufactured by Mahindra, India's second-largest maker of such vehicles by volume.

"Mahindra will inspect wiring loom routing in the engine bay of 1,08,306 units of XUV700 manufactured between June 8, 2021 to June 28, 2023 for a potential risk of abrasion cut of wiring loom," said M&M in a stock exchange filing.

Also, 3,560 units of XUV400 vehicle manufactured between Feb. 16, 2023 and June 5, 2023 will also be inspected for ineffective spring return action of the brake potentiometer, Mahindra added.

"The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all customers, who will be individually contacted by the company," Mahindra said.

"In an endeavour to ensure a hassle-free experience for its customers, the company is proactively carrying out this activity. This action is also in compliance with voluntary code on vehicle recall," the carmaker said.

On Friday, M&M's scrip on BSE closed 1.3% lower at Rs 1,552.25.

Published on: Aug 18, 2023, 9:00 PM IST
