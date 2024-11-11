Money laundering case: Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal gets medical bail from Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court on November 11 granted medical bail to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, who is an accused in a money laundering case.

In May, a single bench of Justice N J Jamadar granted interim bail to Goyal on medical grounds. Justice Jamadar made the interim order permanent today.

The HC had granted interim bail to Goyal in May for a period of two months, which was later extended by four weeks and then again for two months.

The Jet Airways founder is suffering from cancer and had sought bail to undergo treatment.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed his plea and said he could be admitted to a hospital of his choice and take treatment while in custody.

The ED arrested Goyal in September 2023 on allegations that he had laundered money and siphoned off loans to the tune of Rs 538.62 crore given to Jet Airways by the Canara Bank. His wife Anita Goyal was arrested in November 2023 when the ED submitted its chargesheet in the case.

A special court granted her bail the same day considering her age and medical condition. She died on May 16 this year.