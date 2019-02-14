Money Laundering Case: Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar with links to Vijay Mallya sent to 14-day judicial custody

A Delhi court Thursday sent corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar with alleged links to fugitive Vijay Mallya to 14-day judicial custody in a money laundering case. Special judge Santosh Snehi Mann sent him to judicial custody as his custodial remand with Enforcement Directorate (ED) ended. The court has posted the matter for next hearing on 28 February.

Deepak Talwar was extradited from Dubai on 30 January along with Dubai-based businessman Rajeev Saxena and presented before Patiala House Court on 31 January which granted seven day custody of Talwar to ED. The same was extended later.

The ED has alleged that Deepak Talwar had links with fugitive Vijay Mallya in a money laundering case pertaining to the negotiations favoring foreign private airlines, causing loss to Air India.

The probe agency also said that Talwar was being probed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as one of his companies allegedly received Rs. 200 crore in its account in Singapore. Talwar had fled to Dubai after Indian agencies started probing his role in hiding the income of over Rs 1,000 crore as well as facilitating aviation contracts during the UPA regime.

He is accused of lobbying for getting government approval for foreign companies, brokering aviation sector deals, and using his ties with UPA functionaries to secure favors for clients.

Talwar was booked by the ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in corruption cases, as well as by Income Tax Department for tax evasion. Talwar is alleged to have been involved in money laundering cases to the tune of Rs 90 crore.