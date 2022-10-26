'Moonlighting can cause confusion': IBM India top boss not in favour of side gigs

Multinational IT and tech giant IBM has again put its foot down when it comes to moonlighting. In an internal note, IBM India’s managing director Sandip Patel discouraged employees from taking external gigs without the company’s permission.

Patel stressed that moonlighting can cause a lot of confusion. He said, “The moonlighting concept can cause a lot of confusion if not clarified at a granular level.”

He explained how having a second job or side gig might create a conflict of interest. The note said, “For example, as an individual, you may operate a small business, but if you spend your work time at IBM doing the same, it will conflict with your official duties to IBM. Another example would be you working with competitors in the market over weekends; even though you do so in personal time.”

The managing director also highlighted that moonlighting is against the employment obligations. His note read, “(Moonlighting) it is still a conflict and in breach of your employment obligations.”

His note also pointed out that moonlighting could also turn out to be a violation of trust of the company. He said, “However, if you advance a personal interest, whether directly or indirectly, at the expense of IBM’s interests, it is treated as a serious conflict of interest and a violation of trust.”

His note also clarified how employees could go about seeking permission for external gigs. “If you intend to engage in any activities outside of IBM, including work with any non-profit or philanthropic activity, please follow the approval process,” the note read.

The note also added, “At IBM, our stance has always been clear: we encourage every IBMer to bring their whole selves to work. Your passion – be it for art, dance, or music is celebrated here, and in that spirit, we’d love to see you pursue your interests.”

Last month, Patel called moonlighting “ethically not right.” He said, “All of our workers when they are employed, they sign an agreement which says that they are going to be working full-time for IBM. So moonlighting is not ethically right for them to get into.”

