MRF Q1 results: Net profit soars over 12-fold to Rs 166 cr

Tyre major MRF on Monday posted over 12-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 166 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 13 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,184 crore for the first quarter as against Rs 2,461 crore in the Q1 of 2020-21, MRF said in a regulatory filing.

MRF shares were trading 3.16 per cent up at Rs 82,020.25 apiece on BSE.

Also Read: JK Tyre reports consolidated net profit of Rs 44 cr in June quarter

Also Read: Tyre company Ceat records Rs 23 crore profit in Q1