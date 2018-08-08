MS Dhoni picks up 25% stake in sports startup Run Adam

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has picked up 25% stake in sports startup Run Adam for an undisclosed amount. Run Adam is India's first 360 degree sports tech startup that uses technology to connect athletes such as sponsors, experts, coaches, academies, specialists and other resources.

Dhoni will play a crucial role in the company's trajectory as he takes up the role of mentor and brand ambassador. "Designed to be a single-access, tech-enabled platform for sportspersons, Run Adam provides instant and easy access to resources across the country. Registration on Run Adam is free for the sporting community and is available for download on Google Play store and Apple store," the company said in a statement.

"Run Adam will play a significant role in aspiring sportspersons' life to help achieve their dreams. The sports ecosystem will naturally help identify, help and nurture sporting talent early and this can change the destinies of sportspersons as also the future of sports in India," said Dhoni.

"My decision to take stake in the company was due to the passion of the team and their vision for sportspersons," he further added.

K Yeragaselvan, MD & CEO of Run Adam said India is yet to achieve its full potential in sports, not because there is a dearth of talent but because pursuing sports is an expensive affair, not only in terms of money but also in terms of time and sacrifices. Sportspeople are self-funded and often do not come from affluent background, he said. Yeragaselvan further added that many can't reach their goals due to lack of access to resources.

"We are excited and encouraged by the support that Dhoni has given us. His interest and involvement in Run Adam inspired us to reinforce our vision to bring the country's sporting ecosystem under one umbrella to help solve the biggest challenges facing sporting talent," Yeragaselvan said.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)