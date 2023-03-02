Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance to foray into genetic mapping with Rs-12,000 test

Mukesh Ambani is looking to make inroads into genetic mapping that could be useful in revealing the user’s predisposition to certain diseases and ailments such as cancers, neuro-degenerative ailments, cardiac risks etc. Ambani’s Reliance Industries will roll out a comprehensive Rs 12,000 genome sequencing test, developed by Strand Life Sciences.

As reported by Bloomberg, the genome test at $145 is around 86 per cent cheaper than other offerings available locally, said Strand CEO Ramesh Hariharan. He said that it will be the cheapest such genomic profile in the world. The low price point will drive adoption, he believes.

Hariharan said that Strand will incorporate the latest scientific research in interpreting the test results.

The testing will also allow the creation of a repository of biological data that could aid in the development of drugs.

Companies like US-based 23andMe create ancestry reports for $99 but its health plus ancestry reports cost $199. Full genome sequencing for health red flags costs more than $1,000 from Indian companies such as MapmyGenome and Medgenome. There are Chinese firms that offer the reports for cheaper but do not include the entire range of tests.

Reliance plans to aggressively market the test in the coming weeks on the MyJio app.

A lot of the consumer interest in the US is around tracing one’s ancestry or characteristics such as athleticism, hair texture, propensity to become obese. The longer-term business model revolves around preventive health care.

India is yet to set regulatory standards for genetic tests.

