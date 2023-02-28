Supreme Court orders Ambani family be given Z-plus security across India, abroad

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to provide the highest level of Z+ security cover to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family members throughout India and also while traveling abroad. The entire cost of providing the highest level of security shall be borne by them, the court said.

Supreme Court directs to provide highest level Z+ security cover to businessman Mukesh Ambani and his family members throughout India & abroad.



Entire cost of providing highest level Z+ security cover within territory of India or abroad shall be borne by them, court said. pic.twitter.com/qABwon3eIU — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2023

The Ambanis through their counsel Mukul Rohatgi had told the top court that the highest level of security cover was provided to them in view of the continuous threat perception assessed by the Mumbai Police and the MHA.

Also read: Mukesh Ambani is back as the richest Asian



The family stated that they were at continued risk of being targeted to financially destabilise the country and such risks exist not only throughout India but also when they travel abroad. The SC today ruled in their favour and said they should be given Z+ security.

With $82.6 billion, Mukesh Ambani is the eighth richest person in the world, according to Forbes.

The SC's order came on the central government plea that had challenged the Tripura High Court's decision to entertain the public interest litigation against the security cover provided to the Ambanis in Mumbai.

Last year, the Tripura HC had directed the Centre to place the original file maintained by the MHA regarding threat perception and assessment report in relation to Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, and their children - Akash, Anant, and Isha - on the basis of which security had been granted to them.

In June last year, the Centre challenged the HC's order in the Supreme Court, which stayed the order, and asked the MHA to continue to prove the security to the Ambani family in Mumbai.

Today, the apex court said that it was of the considered opinion that "if there is a security threat, the security cover provided and that too at own expense of the respondents, cannot be restricted to a particular area or place of stay".

"Looking into the business activities of the respondents nos. 2 to 6 (Ambanis) within the country as also outside the country, the very purpose of providing security cover would stand frustrated, if the same is restricted to a particular place or area," the court said.

Under Z+ security, Mukesh Ambani and his family members will be protected by 55 personnel, including 10+ NSG commandos and police personnel.