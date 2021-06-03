MyLab launches COVID-19 self-test kit 'CoviSelf'; to be available on Flipkart, shops in 2-3 days

MyLab Discovery Solutions announced the commercial launch of its COVID-19 self-test kit CoviSelf on Thursday after receiving approval from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

The self-test kit can be bought at drug stores and chemist shops in 2-3 days. Individuals can also order it online through e-commerce giant Flipkart. To ensure safe deliveries, Flipkart says it will offer contactless payments for consumers and will utilise a safe and sanitised supply chain.

The price for a CoviSelf kit has been set at Rs 250 and according to the firm it offers a "comfortable, easy-to-use and accurate alternative to the current test method".

The company will roll out 1 million self-test kits starting today and based on consumer demand, it will make 7 million units available every week.

"This indigenous test kit will be distributed through to 95% of the PIN codes in the county and will be available over-the-counter at pharmacies and drugstores across India," the firm noted in a press release. MyLab Discovery Solutions also plans to make CoviSelf available on the government e-marketplace (GEM).

Commenting on the launch of CoviSelf, Hasmukh Rawal, Managing Director of Mylab Discovery Solutions said, "Self-testing should slow down the spread of COVID-19 significantly. We aim to make CoviSelf available across the length and breadth of the country, especially for the people residing in rural areas who have limited options for testing."

CoviSelf can be used by individuals with or without symptoms and immediate contacts of confirmed cases according to ICMR guidelines. According to MyLab Discovery Solutions, CoviSelf has been designed as a mid-nasal swab test, it can detect positive results in just 15 minutes. Each unit contains a testing kit, instructions to use (IFU) leaflet and a safety bag to dispose of materials after testing is done.

