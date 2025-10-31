Narayana Health enters UK market with ₹2,200-crore acquisition of Practice Plus Group Hospitals

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, which operates the Narayana Health network, announced the acquisition of UK-based Practice Plus Group Hospitals in a deal valued at around ₹2,200 crore (GBP 188.78 million).

The purchase, structured as an all-cash transaction, involves acquiring 100% of the equity shares of Practice Plus Group Hospitals Ltd. The acquisition will be executed through Narayana Hrudayalaya UK Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Health City Cayman Islands Ltd, the company said in its filing to the BSE.

The acquisition marks Narayana Health’s first major entry into the UK healthcare market, where Practice Plus Group operates 12 hospitals and surgical centres specialising in orthopaedics, ophthalmology, and general surgery. The deal positions Narayana Health among the top three healthcare providers in India by revenue and significantly broadens its international footprint.

Practice Plus Group is the fifth largest private hospital chain in the UK, performing around 80,000 surgeries a year. The move comes at a time when demand for surgeries in the UK’s private sector is expected to grow substantially, amid sustained pressure on the public healthcare system.

Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Founder and Chairman of Narayana Health, called the acquisition “an incredibly exciting step” in the company’s global expansion.

“Like Narayana Health, Practice Plus Group recognised that the majority of patients were struggling to access healthcare, while only a minority could afford costly private treatment,” said Dr. Shetty. “Together, we are a perfect fit, and I look forward to welcoming Practice Plus Group to Narayana Health to help many more patients receive the care they need.”

Practice Plus Group Chief Executive Jim Easton said, “Dr. Shetty and Narayana Health have an enviable reputation for high-quality, efficient healthcare with a human touch. I’m excited about what our hospitals and surgical centres can achieve with their expertise and commitment behind us.”

Narayana Health said the integration of Practice Plus Group’s hospital division would leverage its technology-led operational model to drive innovation, efficiency, and long-term value for patients and stakeholders across both regions.

Founded by Dr Shetty and headquartered in Bengaluru, Narayana Health operates a comprehensive network of hospitals across India and the Caribbean. The group employs over 18,800 professionals, including nearly 4,000 doctors and specialists, and manages facilities offering primary to super-specialty tertiary care. Its subsidiaries include Narayana One Health (NH Integrated Care) and Narayana Health Insurance.