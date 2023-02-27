NEC Corporation elevates Aalok Kumar to head global smart city business

HIGHLIGHTS

NEC Corporation elevates Aalok Kumar

He will continue to lead the business in India

Kumar will spearhead the Global Smart Cities Business

Japanese IT service provider NEC Corporation has elevated Aalok Kumar, Chairman, President, and CEO of the company to Corporate Officer & Senior Vice President - Head of Global Smart City Business. He will continue to lead the business in India.

He will continue to forge partnerships with the Government and private sector, pursuant to the company’s vision of “In India, for India” and “From India, for Global," the company said in a statement.

As part of his new roles and responsibilities, Kumar will spearhead the Global Smart Cities Business of NEC Corporation, a leading provider of IT and network technologies, drawing on his extensive experience in senior leadership roles in business transformation, performance improvement, and margin expansion.

Apart from that, Kumar will also be responsible for setting up a global Smart City Centre of Excellence in India.

The Tokyo-headquartered company said that the company aims to build a robust Global Smart City vertical and India will play a pivotal role in shaping this.

Commenting on the elevation, Takayuki Morita, President and CEO, NEC Corporation, said, “Having spearheaded some of our biggest marquee projects for both public and private organisations in his time at NEC Corporation India, Aalok has played a pivotal role in cementing NEC Corporation’s position as a trusted digital transformation partner to the Government and enterprises of India. His new position as a Corporate Officer and NEC’s management member leading India shows NEC’s commitment and importance towards India as a market.”

An alumnus of St’. Stephens College, Delhi and Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, Kumar comes with nearly three decades of experience in senior leadership roles in business transformation, performance improvement, and margin expansion.

Before taking up the role as the President, and CEO at NEC India in 2020, Kumar served as the Senior Vice President of McKinsey & Company. He has also worked in companies like GE Healthcare, GE Capital and ABN Amro Bank.

“I look forward to fulfilling the responsibilities that come with this new role and will strive to take NEC to greater heights in close collaboration with the entire team”, said Aalok Kumar, Corporate Officer & Sr VP-Head of Global Smart City Business & President and CEO, NEC Corporation India Pvt. Ltd.

