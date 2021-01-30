Netizens can't hold back laughter after Myntra decides to change logo over complaint

E-commerce site Myntra and its logo have been the top trends on social media after the Flipkart-backed online shopping giant decided to change its logo. Twitter users decided to share memes and decided to have some fun with this news.
Here's how users have reacted
Le Myntra to the NGO
#MyntraLogo#Myntra To Change Logo After Police Complaint By NGO Calling It Offensive Towards Women@myntra to that NGO: pic.twitter.com/Jsf8n3l9S0Kumar Chaudhary (@iamkumar32) January 30, 2021
Ek dum se waqt badal diya, jazbaat badal diye, hmm
#MyntraLogo pic.twitter.com/5YmUC8ToS7Memekaar Edits (@memekaar_edits) January 30, 2021
Dave Chapell explains Myntra's plan
@myntra Story In a nutshell#Myntra #MyntraMeme #MyntraLogo pic.twitter.com/qM8nv1w7LARonak Jain (@RjKiVani) January 30, 2021
But boys didn't have any problems about Amazon's logo, food for thought
#Myntra30 (@SarcAstiC_987) January 30, 2021
We boys didn't complain about #Amazon's logo pic.twitter.com/DxKuOpB44T
Le people whose names start with M
#MyntraLogoNIKITA (@Nikitasinha28) January 30, 2021
People whose name starts with "M" be like : pic.twitter.com/NZMrO8OLZi
Should Airbnb also change its logo now
What about @Airbnb it should also change its logo.. pic.twitter.com/9QEGERX9euSoul Searching. (@DXTMRA) January 29, 2021
Le McDonalds now
Myntra logo to be changed, after a complaint being filed calling it offensive towards women.\\evitcepsrep\\ (@IrithikaK) January 30, 2021
Meanwhile McDonalds : pic.twitter.com/73KRO1d59e
Le Oyo Rooms now
#MyntraLogoKumar Chaudhary (@iamkumar32) January 30, 2021
Meanwhile @oyorooms to #Myntra right now: pic.twitter.com/URHHh6ZTV9
Le me after seeing Myntra's logo
*Le me after seeing the myntra's logo#logo #MyntraLogo pic.twitter.com/9oeHIN0zOcAryan chaudhary (@itz__aaru001) January 30, 2021
Myntra's business plan explained, really
#MyntraLogoBhondumemer (@bhondumemer) January 30, 2021
Myntra after changing it's logo : pic.twitter.com/fH7C1ygHbD
My reaction on Myntra's logos
Me, looking at the old and new logo of Myntra : pic.twitter.com/zdcgH7IHE7ASHEEM (@a4asheem) January 30, 2021
A Mumbai-based activist Naaz Patel of the Avesta Foundation NGO has lodged a complaint with Mumbai cyber police alleging that Myntra's logo is insulting and offensive towards women. Patel also took the matter up with various forums and across social media platforms.
According to DCP Rashmi Karandikar of Mumbai Police's Cyber Crime Department, "We found that the logo was offensive in nature for women. Following the complaint, we sent an email to Myntra and their officials came and met us. The officials said they will change the logo in a month's time."
Myntra decided to change its logo not only on its website but also on their app and packaging material after this complaint.
