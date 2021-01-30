Myntra to change logo after woman files complaint against it for being 'offensive'

The e-commerce giant Myntra has decided to change its logo after a Mumbai-based woman activist lodged a complaint with the state cyber police alleging it to be insulting and offensive towards women.

A Mumbai-based activist Naaz Patel who is associated with the Avesta Foundation NGO lodged the complaint in December 2020. Patel sought the removal of logo by the Flipkart-backed e-commerce giant and appropriate action against the company. She also took up this matter across various forums and platforms on social media.

DCP Rashmi Karandikar of Mumbai Police's Cyber Crime Department said, "We found that the logo was offensive in nature for women. Following the complaint, we sent an email to Myntra and their officials came and met us. The officials said they will change the logo in a month's time."

Following all the controversy surrounding the issue, the online shopping app decided to change the logo on their website, their app and on packaging material. Myntra has already issued printing orders for packaging material with the new logo.

Myntra is one of the largest online retailers for clothes and accessories in India. The annual winter sale proved to be massive for Myntra as it logged a 51 per cent increase in the website traffic during 2020.

