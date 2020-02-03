New production from KG D6 project to start by mid-2020: RIL-BP JV

The RIL-BP joint venture today confirmed that it has completed the safe cessation of production in a planned manner, from the D1 D3 field in Block KG D6 (KG-DWN-98/3), off the east coast of India. The D1 D3 field was India's first deepwater gas field to be put on production in April 2009.

The RIL-BP joint venture has worked to extend the life of production from the D1 D3 Field, which otherwise would have ceased production in 2015 due to issues of reservoir pressure and water ingress, the company said in a statement. "Through innovation and application of first-of-their-kind solutions, the field's life was extended for almost five years, to February 2020, maximizing the recovery from the field," it added.

The KG D6 Block has so far produced an overall 3 TCFe resulting in energy import savings of over $30 billion. These fields also established several global benchmarks in terms of operational performance including 99.9 per cent uptime and 100 per cent incident-free operations.

The JV has committed an additional $5 billion (Rs 35,000 crore) of investments towards monetising about 3 TCFe (about 500 Million Barrels of Oil equivalent) reserves from three projects - R cluster, Satellite cluster and MJ fields. These projects will utilise the existing gas production infrastructure. Further, this infrastructure can act as a hub for development of any discovery from contiguous areas.

The first-gas from these fields is expected in mid-2020, while the peak production is expected to reach 1 BCFe per day, which is about 15 per cent of then envisaged India's demand, said the company.