New Year's Eve: Zomato crosses 2 mn orders; clocks sales worth Rs 91 crores in a day

Food delivery major Zomato has crossed 2 million orders today, the company's CEO Deepinder Goyal said in a tweet. This comes as majority of Indians are expected to stay indoors on the New Year's Eve night when restrictions are in place across major metros. Goyal added that the app is also receiving more tha n 7,000 orders per minute and will likely touch peak at 8.30 pm. Nearly 36,000 Biryanis have been ordered from the platform on December 31.

He tweeted that the food sold on the platform on December 31 till 9.14 pm was worth Rs 91 crores.

When it comes to country-wise food orders, India ranked at the top with 10 million orders followed by UAE at 1.7 lakh orders

People from all over the world are ordering food for their loved ones in India. Core insight – nobody from Greenland loves anyone from India. https://t.co/ahODGjXWdF pic.twitter.com/FXdAATGDuk — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2021

7,100 OPM https://t.co/qj5F69ufxs — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2021

“36,000 biryanis in transit right now across the country. That's 12 tonnes of rice on bikes waiting to be eaten,” Goyal tweeted from the conventional war-room that the firm has set up to keep a tab on the rising order volumes.

With Section 144 and strict restrictions in place across major cities in India, food delivery giants are preparing to deliver at a neck-breaking speed to cater to the demand on New Years Eve.

Goyal also said that the Zomato app opened 91 per cent week-on-week higher on December 31, compared to December 24.

“App opens are up 91 per cent w-o-w (compared to 24 Dec, which was unusually high anyway).Expecting this 91 per cent to land at 200-250 per cent by 7pm,” Goyal tweeted.

More than 40,000 orders in the last hour included a tip for our delivery partners. Love you, India ❤️ — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2021

He added that cakes remain the hot favourite on New Year’s eve with a cake being ordered every second .



Rival Swiggy also broke into live-tweeting on the D-day and said that one of their partners, Meghana Biryani sold over 400 kilos of biryani on New Year's eve last year and are preparing for more than 1,000 kilos this year