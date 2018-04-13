Nirav Modi's brother-in-law shocked over Rs 13,600 crore PNB scam

Tainted, hunted and absconding, Nirav Modi seems to have lost the respect of his close relatives as well. For the first time, one of his closest relatives, brother-in-law Mayank Mehta, in Hong Kong spoke to India Today expressing shock and surprise that the celebrity diamantaire is the kingpin of the Rs 13,600 crore Punjab National Bank loan scam.

An India Today team traced the posh Estorial Court housing complex, where Modi was suspected to be hiding in his sister Purvi Mehta's flat. When the India Today team knocked on the door, a person opened it only to shut it immediately saying neither Modi nor Purvi stays there.

Surprisingly, Chen Sui Shing, one of the security staff posted at the building, said that she knew Modi as Purvi's brother but did not see him recently. Chen's statement indicates that Modi was either frequenting or staying at the flat and vanished after getting a whiff that he could be traced.

The Ministry of External Affairs had approached the Hong Kong authorities seeking his provisional arrest. Later, the India Today team managed to speak to Mayank, who spoke at length about how the scam has affected the family. "We could never imagine [that Modi could be involved in such a scam]. We ourselves are trying to understand the whole issue."

According to Mayank, his children are confused as to why Modi is all over the Internet. "Facts are facts and it can't be ruled out. We don't want our family to be connected to this in any way. My children still ask me why uncle is in news on Google?"

When asked about his wife, Mayank said, "My wife Purvi is travelling." But before meeting Mayank, the India Today team had sought to speak to the couple over intercom and both of them had spoken to the security personnel. Even Chen confirmed that Purvi was present at her flat.

Regarding India's request to Honk Kong seeking Modi's provisional arrest, Mayank said, "Of course, it is the right procedure. The government can search my house. I am amazed that they think he is in my house. This is the last place where he can be."

On Modi's uncle and Gitanjali Group owner Mehul Choksi, Mayank said that no one could imagine that both of them would be involved. "We were a close family."

Meanwhile, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told India Today in Patna that the government is determined to bring the haute jewellery designer back to India. "No doubt, he will be brought back to India. Already, his assets worth Rs 8,000-Rs 9,000 crore have been seized," he said.

(With inputs by Rohit Kumar Singh in Patna)