'Not something she should be fired for': Deepinder Goyal reinstates agent amid #RejectZomato call

With hashtags like #RejectZomato and #HindiImposition taking centre stage, Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has said that an ignorant error committed by a support centre person working with the food delivery platform became a national issue and that the "level of tolerance and chill in our country needs to be way higher than it is nowadays."

He added that Zomato is reinstating the support centre agent in question as this is something that she can work upon going forward. Goyal also stated, “And remember, our call centre agents are young people, who are at the start of their learning curves and careers. They are not experts on languages and regional sentiments. Nor am I, btw.”

On that note, we are reinstating the agent – this alone is not something she should have been fired for. This is easily something she can learn and do better about going forward. — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) October 19, 2021 Having said that, we should all tolerate each other's imperfections. And appreciate each other's language and regional sentiments.



Tamil Nadu – we love you. Just as much as we love the rest of the country. Not more, not less. We are all the same, as much as we are different.❤️ — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) October 19, 2021

The fracas began when a Zomato user named Vikash reported that an item was missing from his order. As per Vikash, the customer care agent told him that the amount could not be refunded as he did not know Hindi.

Vikash then said that if Zomato is available in Tamil Nadu then they should hire people who know the language and asked the agent to transfer his matter to someone else and get the refund. “For your kind information, Hindi is our national language. So, it is very common that everybody should know Hindi a little bit,” the agent said.

Ordered food in zomato and an item was missed. Customer care says amount can't be refunded as I didn't know Hindi. Also takes lesson that being an Indian I should know Hindi. Tagged me a liar as he didn't know Tamil. @zomato not the way you talk to a customer. @zomatocare pic.twitter.com/gJ04DNKM7w — Vikash (@Vikash67456607) October 18, 2021

After this tweet became viral on Twitter, the online food delivery platform issued an apology for the conduct of their support centre agent’s behaviour. “We are sorry for the behaviour of our customer care agent, we have terminated the agent for their negligence towards our diverse culture. The termination is in line with our protocols, and agent’s behavior was clearly against the principles of sensitivity that we train our agents for on a regular basis,” the statement read.

The company also mentioned that they are building a Tamil version of their app. “We have already localised marketing communication in Tamil for the state (example: we also signed up Aniruddh Ravichander as our local brand ambassador), and we are in the process of building a local Tamil call/support centre in Coimbatore. We understand food and language are core to any local culture and we take both of them very seriously.”

Vanakkam Vikash, we apologise for our customer care agent's behaviour. Here's our official statement on this incident. We hope you give us a chance to serve you better next time.



Pls don't #Reject_Zomato ♥️ https://t.co/P350GN7zUl pic.twitter.com/4Pv3Uvv32u — zomato (@zomato) October 19, 2021

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

