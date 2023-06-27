Now only mobile number and GSTIN needed to create seller account on Amazon India

Amazon India has introduced a streamlined registration process to simplify the onboarding process for businesses in the country. Moreover, the company has also started offering intelligent suggestions to complete onboarding of the new businesses.

The company said in a release, “This new and improved process empowers sellers to effortlessly register as sellers on Amazon.in and begin their selling journey using just a smartphone. It not only pre-fills the necessary information but also suggests the best options, such as a machine learning-generated store name and shipping preferences, ensuring a seamless and efficient registration process with real-time support to address any queries or concerns.”

It is worth noting that presently 65 per cent of sellers on Amazon originate from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities of the country. The company believes that this proportion is set to see an upward trend. The revamped registration procedure addresses this challenge by providing valuable assistance at every step, enabling sellers to initiate their selling journey on Amazon within minutes, free from complications or obstacles, the company noted. Now selling partners only need to provide a valid mobile number GSTIN of their business.

Amit Nanda, Director of Selling Partner Services at Amazon India said, “The first step in starting an online business – that of registering and onboarding - is often the most daunting for small businesses who are new to ecommerce. By simplifying the registration process, we look forward to more Indian entrepreneurs, armed with no more than a mobile device and GSTIN, seizing the opportunity to sell online.”

As per data provided by the company, over 1.2 million sellers are currently part of the Amazon India marketplace, and benefit from various programs, services and initiatives launched by the company. This includes businesses of all sizes including local stores, traditional weavers and artisans, women entrepreneurs as well as startups and digital entrepreneurs who make their selection of products available on Amazon.in. Amazon India also offers various programs for local neighbourhood stores across many states of India to integrate their offline services and a chance to sell online on Amazon.in such as through focused programs like Local Shops on Amazon.