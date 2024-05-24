NP Singh to step down as MD and CEO of Sony Pictures Networks India after 25 years

NP Singh, MD and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India on May 24 has asked the organization to find his successor, and until then, he will continue in his current role as MD & CEO of Sony Pictures Networks

“Today, I have a significant update to share. After nearly 44 years in my career, including a rewarding 25-year tenure at SPNI, I have decided to move on from my role as MD and CEO. Having reached many significant milestones with our team, I am now ready to focus on social change and shift from operational roles to advisory ones,” Singh said in a press release.

Singh will continue to lead SPNI until the company finds the right person to take over. The company has begun a structured succession planning process for his successor.

“However, my commitment to SPNI and its success remains strong. During my time here, we have established industry benchmarks, expanded our reach, and achieved many noteworthy accomplishments. I am dedicated to ensuring our legacy of success continues and grows under the new leadership,” he said.

“I understand there may be speculation during this time, so I urge everyone to rely on our official updates. We are committed to sharing timely and transparent information through our established channels and will communicate any definitive updates directly,” the MD and CEO added in his note.

Singh rose from the post of CFO of Sony India in 1999 to CEO in 2019. He was also the chief operating officer (COO) of the company.

An alumnus of the Delhi School of Economics, Singh completed his Master's programme from the institute and holds a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce from the University of Delhi.

Earlier, Singh held several leadership positions across finance and operations in organisations like Modi Xerox, Spice Telecom, ModiCorp and Hindustan Copper Limited.