NSE co-lcoation case: SC refuses to cancel bail granted to Chitra Ramkrishna

Supreme Court on Monday refused to cancel statutory bail granted to former NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna in the NSE co-location case.

In 2018, an FIR was registered following revelations about irregularities at National Stock Exchange (NSE). The case involves allegations the NSE provided some high-frequency traders unfair access to speed up algorithmic trading.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna and her then adviser Anand Subramanian as part of an investigation into suspected corporate governance lapses at the country's biggest bourse.