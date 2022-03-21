Nuvepro, Mentorskool join hands to make workforce project-ready

Nuvepro, which is among the leading entities in the Hands-On Learning arena in India, has partnered with Mentorskool, a specialist in project-based learning, to bring a combination of real-world projects and real-world labs that are aligned with the tech training goals.

The projects and the hands-on labs aim to make the workforce project ready, enable them in career progression and improve their conversion rates on being certified, stated a release.

This assumes significance since as per various studies, businesses globally would need over 149 million digital tech talent by 2025.

Further, specific skills such as data sciences, cloud, cyber security, and AI/ML are going to be in high demand even as IT services, manufacturing, financial services and professional services are leading the trend.

While most of current training is theoretical, this partnership takes a learning-by-doing and mentor-driven approach to make the workforce ready for real-world projects, added the release.

Mentorskool has a rich repository of projects designed by practitioners from leading organisations. Tech learners from corporate, Edtech and educational institutions can access these projects and solve them with the help of designated mentors.

“Mentor-driven learning is an under-explored area in tech training, and we are seeing great traction and results through this approach," said Amit Choudhary, Founder, Mentorskool.

In a similar context, Giridhar LV, CEO, Nuvepro, said: “The talent crunch for digital skills is mostly due to the non-availability of project-ready engineers. Solving a diverse set of real-world challenges and assessments makes the learners project-ready 75% faster compared to the theoretical learning approach".