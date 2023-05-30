scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
Nvidia becomes first chipmaker valued at over $1 trillion

Feedback

Nvidia becomes first chipmaker valued at over $1 trillion

The gaming and AI chip company, whose shares rose 4.2% in early trading on Tuesday, was valued at $1 trillion.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The gaming and AI chip company, whose shares rose 4.2% in early trading on Tuesday, was valued at $1 trillion The gaming and AI chip company, whose shares rose 4.2% in early trading on Tuesday, was valued at $1 trillion

Nvidia Corp breached the $1 trillion in market capitalization on Tuesday, making it the first chipmaker to join the trillion-dollar club.

The gaming and AI chip company, whose shares rose 4.2% in early trading on Tuesday, was valued at $1 trillion.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd is the next largest chipmaker globally, valued at about $535 billion.

Meta Platforms Inc, valued at about $670 billion as of last close, clinched the trillion-dollar market capitalization milestone in 2021, while Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc are the other US companies that are part of the club.

Wall Street analysts called Nvidia's forecast "unfathomable" and "cosmological", hiking their price targets in droves. The highest price target valued the company at about $1.6 trillion, on par with Google-parent Alphabet.

"Given the valuation is well above the long-term average, there will be significant pressure to deliver high growth on a consistent basis ... there could be volatility in its share price to come," Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

AI took center stage after Nvidia stunned investors with a revenue forecast last week that surpassed analysts' expectations by more than 50%.

"Nvidia is the poster child for AI at the moment," said Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital. "The market is coming to terms with if this AI trend is real."

Nvidia's shares rose about 25% last week sparking a rally in AI-related stocks and boosted other chipmakers, helping the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index close on Friday at its highest in over a year.

OpenAI-owned ChatGPT's rapid success has prompted tech giants such as Alphabet and Microsoft to make the most of generative AI, which can engage in human-like conversation and craft everything from jokes to poetry.

Published on: May 30, 2023, 7:24 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement