Nykaa appoints Rajesh Uppalapati as CTO, P Ganesh as CFO; announces additions in leadership

E-commerce major Nykaa, on Monday, announced additions in its top rungs across technology and product, finance, legal and regulatory, business and revenue, and marketing and consumer growth teams. The Falguni Nayar-led beauty, wellness and fashion products e-commerce site has appointed Rajesh Uppalapati as the Chief Technology Officer, and P Ganesh as the Chief Financial Officer.

The company said that the new leadership will join the existing ones, comprising over 50 leaders. They will be responsible for the company’s growth agenda.

Rajesh Uppalapati, who has been named as the new CTO, is an experienced industry hand with 20 years in Amazon, where he performed different roles and in different geographies. More recently, he was with Intuit, where he delivered large-scale performance critical technology projects as well as led large teams.

The technology leadership team has also been joined by Abhishek Awasthi, Eswar Perla, Dhruv Mathur and Amit Kulshrestha. The new leaders have a collective experience of over 60 years between them, and across organisations such as Walmart, Amazon, Magicpin and LBB.

Nykaa also announced the appointment of P Ganesh as the Chief Financial Officer. He is also an experienced industry hand with 27 years in financial reporting, business finance, taxation, investor relations, banking, M&A and corporate law. He has also served as the CFO in companies such as TAFE Group, Pidilite Industries, Godrej Group, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

Founder and CEO Falguni Nayar said that the leadership team is well poised for success. “We are excited to welcome each of these new leaders in key roles that drive the company's important businesses and functions,” she added.

Sujeet Jain has been appointed as the Chief Legal & Regulatory Officer, and will lead the company’s legal, company secretarial, compliance and regulatory functions. Jain has over 25 years of experience in organisations such as Vodafone Idea, Shaadi.com, Ultratech Cement, Viacom18.

TV Venkataraman has joined the team responsible for the Internal Audit & Risk Management charter and has over 25 years of experience across companies such as Ashok Leyland, Flipkart, & Aditya Birla Group.

Seasoned veteran Vishal Gupta has been appointed the head of the beauty consumer business at Nykaa. He has over 27 years of experience at Unilever. He will also lead the eB2B distribution business, Superstore By Nykaa.

Dr. Sudhakar Y Mhaskar is the Chief R&D and Quality Officer, and will lead innovation at Nykaa’s consumer business. He has over 30 years of experience across Unilever and Marico. Shailendra Singh, will support the beauty ecommerce business in the category and brand management function. He has over 16 years of experience at Unilever.

Sudhansh Kumar as the leading performance marketing, Priya Bellubbi as the leading customer lifecycle management and Suchita Salwan who will lead the content charter have joined the marketing leadership. They have over 40 years between them in companies such as Amazon, Myntra, Livspace, Hotstar and LBB.

