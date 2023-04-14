'Important to add products, but to also delist': Nykaa Fashion CEO's bold vision for the company

Nykaa Fashion has a vision in place to stand out in a crowded marketplace. In an Instagram post, the company's CEO Adwaita Nayar spoke about Nykaa Fashion's vision and how the main focus is to remain "different from anything else that you could find."



"It was really important to me that Nykaa Fashion was different. It was different from anything else that you could find. There was a need for a platform that was more trendy, more fashion forward and more curated. It inspired you in terms of how to style yourself. I really felt there was a need for a platform that has much tighter curated products, along with a lot of products and inspiration that could help the customer," Nayar said in an Instagram video under a new property called "From the CEO's desk".



Nayar, who has played a pivotal role in helping Nykaa achieve greater heights with the help of her mother, said that the most important aspect of Nykaa Fashion was curation, addition and delisting of products.



"I think a big, big part of Nykaa Fashion is curation. We want to have a tight curation where every product that we list is really great from a quality perspective, from a trend perspective and is the right value-for-money. Actually, you will be surprised to hear this, but we have a whole initiative where we have gone and delisted the products. As important as it is to add products, we actually go and delist as well," she explained.



Nayar also spoke about some of her favourite collections, including "Hidden Gems," in which Nykaa Fashion sought to explore India in search of upcoming brands and provide them with a platform, and "Global Stores," which was introduced in 2022 with the goal of travelling abroad and bringing the best brands to India.



Nykaa Fashion, a direct subsidiary of Nykaa-parent FSN E-commerce Ventures Ltd., houses more than 1,500 brands spanning across 1.8 million products in five consumer segments: women, men, kids, tech, and home. It competes with the likes of Myntra, Ajio, Tata Cliq, and also Amazon Fashion and Flipkart Fashion.

Also Read: SS Rajamouli, Shah Rukh Khan only Indians in Time’s 100 most influential list