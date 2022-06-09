Nykaa rival Purplle raises $33 mn in latest funding, turns unicorn

Sequoia, Goldman Sachs-backed online cosmetics retailer Purplle has crossed $1.1 billion valuation after raising $33 million in latest Series E funding along with existing investors Premji Invest, Blume Ventures, and Kedaara. The fresh round of investment takes the total funding to over $215 million to join the unicorn club.

The funding comes in months after closing a Series D funding.

The term “unicorn” describes a privately-owned startup with a valuation of over $1 billion. The term was introduced by venture capital investor, Aileen Lee, in 2013 to describe rare tech startups that were valued at more than $1 billion.

Considered rival to Falguni Nayar-led Nykaa beauty brand, Purplle had previously received four rounds of funding from investors closing 2021 with a Series D of $140 million.

In an official statement, the company said that with 7 million monthly active users, over 1,000 brands, 60,000 products, and 5 private DTC brands, it has seen an exponential growth.

"Purplle has scaled its annualized GMV to $180 million in FY 2022. This, while making trending beauty products accessible and affordable for every Indian," the company added.

On entering the unicorn club, Manish Taneja, Co-founder, and CEO, Purplle.com, said, “We are humbled by the conviction of our investors in brand Purplle, being a testament to the value we have created over the years. We welcome our new investor, Paramark Ventures, and look forward to cross- country synergies. The infusion is an opportunity to further our mission of building the beauty industry in India with technological investments, scaling of our private brands, and industry-first innovations. Staying true to our purpose of making Purplle ‘Har Indian Ka Beauty Destination’ we are strongly positioned for the next phase of accelerated growth.”

“We have been tracking Purplle for several years now. We are deeply impressed with the team and platform that the founders have built over the years and are glad to be partnering with them at this stage.” said Chunsoo Kim, Founder and Managing Partner of Paramark Ventures.

“Purplle is addressing the enormous vacuum in the beauty and personal care industry in India in a way that the rising demand from massive Indian consumers can be best served beyond the limited set of customers in a few major cities. And, we find the team’s determination and endeavor to build a long lasting business to serve such needs of the Indian market through technology and customer delight both apparent and inspiring.” Chunsoo added further.

Founded in 2012, Purplle.com is one of India’s largest e-beauty platforms. The company investors include Kedaara, Premji Invest, Sequoia Capital India, Goldman Sachs, Verlinvest, Blume Ventures, and Paramark Ventures.