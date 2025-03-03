Oberoi Group announces 80-key luxury resort, 120-key five-star hotel in Rishikesh

The Oberoi Group, managed by EIH Limited, will introduce two new resorts in Rishikesh. The projects include an 80-key luxury Oberoi resort carrying the "vilas" branding and a 120-key five-star hotel under the Trident brand.

The resorts will be situated on a vast 60-acre site bordered by the Ganges River, offering its guests a secluded retreat. These properties are owned by Devprayag Ganges Resorts and developed by Jamuna Hotel Enterprises, both part of The Ladhani Group.

Renowned architect Bill Bensley will design the resorts that will offer luxury amid Rishikesh's breathtaking beauty. This development is a segment of EIH Ltd.'s ambitious growth strategy. It had previously revealed plans for 19 additional properties, including hotels and luxury vessels, by 2029.

"We are beyond excited to collaborate with The Oberoi Group, a brand synonymous with excellence in hospitality. Rishikesh is a destination of immense cultural and natural significance," stated SN Ladhani, Chairman of The Ladhani Group.

Meanwhile, EIH Ltd recently posted record Q3 performance, with standalone revenue reaching Rs 722 crore and consolidated revenue achieving Rs 831 crore. Standalone and consolidated EBITDA have climbed to Rs 330 crore and Rs 388 crore, respectively.

Arjun Oberoi, Executive Chairman of The Oberoi Group, stated that the two resorts reflect the group’s unwavering commitment to expanding our presence in remarkable destinations.

The construction of these resorts is slated to commence in early 2026. Vikram Oberoi, CEO & MD of The Oberoi Group, added that their goal is to create extraordinary hotels with strong financial performance.

The Oberoi Group, established in 1934, manages 31 hotels and two Nile Cruisers across seven countries under the luxury 'Oberoi' and five-star 'Trident' brands.