'One's surname doesn't matter': PM Modi praises Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's entrepreneurial journey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the social media platform X to laud Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's entrepreneurial spirit in a recent post that praised the significance of hard work by entrepreneurs over just judging the by their surnames in today's India. The Prime Minister's post came in response to an inspiring anecdote shared by Goyal during a gathering organised by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, known as Vishesh Sampark.

"In today’s India, one’s surname doesn’t matter. What matters is hardwork. Your journey is truly inspiring,

@deepigoyal! It motivates countless youngsters to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. We are committed to providing the right environment for the startups to flourish," PM Modi wrote.

In today’s India, one’s surname doesn’t matter. What matters is hardwork. Your journey is truly inspiring, @deepigoyal! It motivates countless youngsters to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. We are committed to providing the right environment for the startups to flourish. https://t.co/E9ccqYyVzv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2024

During the event, Vishesh Sampark, Goyal had recounted a moment from his early entrepreneurial journey when his father expressed scepticism about launching Zomato in 2008. Sharing his father's initial doubts, Goyal revealed how the response he received reflected prevalent mindsets from his upbringing in a small town in Punjab.

"When I told my dad about starting Zomato, he said, 'Janta hai tera baap kaun hai?' which basically meant 'You can't do a startup.' Coming from a small town in Punjab, this was the mindset," Goyal shared.

Deepinder Goyal, Zomato



When I started Zomato in 2008, my father used to say “tu janta hai tera baap kaun hai” as my dad thought I could never do a start up given our humble background. This government and their initiatives enabled a small town boy like me to build something… pic.twitter.com/vogdM6v8oT — Hardeep Singh Puri (मोदी का परिवार) (@HardeepSPuri) May 20, 2024

The captivating anecdote, highlighting Goyal's resilience in the face of scepticism and challenges, struck a chord with the audience and resonated widely on social media platforms. Goyal's narrative underscored the transformative power of perseverance and vision, positioning him as a symbol of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs.

The event, held on May 20 at Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's residence, brought together key figures from the startup ecosystem, fostering a platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Deepinder Goyal, who recently married model Grecia Munoz, has been making waves in the entrepreneurial arena. His role as a judge on the popular reality TV show Shark Tank India's third season has further solidified his status as a ray of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs.