'Janta hai tera baap kaun hai?': Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's touching anecdote on startup's journey

In a recent gathering organised by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal captivated the audience with a humorous yet enlightening tale from the his early days of his entrepreneurial journey. The event was known as Vishesh Sampark.

During his speech, Goyal recounted a memorable interaction with his father regarding his business brainchild. Goyal revealed that when he first pitched the idea of launching Zomato back in 2008 to his father, his response was laced with scepticism.

"When I told my dad about starting Zomato, he said, 'Janta hai tera baap kaun hai?' which basically meant 'You can't do a startup.' Coming from a small town in Punjab, this was the mindset," Goyal shared.

Deepinder Goyal, Zomato



When I started Zomato in 2008, my father used to say “tu janta hai tera baap kaun hai” as my dad thought I could never do a start up given our humble background. This government and their initiatives enabled a small town boy like me to build something… pic.twitter.com/vogdM6v8oT — Hardeep Singh Puri (मोदी का परिवार) (@HardeepSPuri) May 20, 2024

The video capturing this heartfelt anecdote is doing rounds on various social media platforms, resonating with audiences worldwide. Goyal's narrative talked about the challenges and doubts he faced at the inception of his entrepreneurial journey, underscoring the transformative power of perseverance and vision.

The event, which took place on May 20 at Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's residence, got together luminaries from diverse fields, including startup leaders and IT professionals, the gathering provided a fertile ground for exchange and collaboration.

Notably, Deepinder Goyal, who recently tied the knot with model Grecia Munoz, has been making waves in the entrepreneurial arena. His role as a judge on the popular reality TV show Shark Tank India's third season has further solidified his status as a ray of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs.