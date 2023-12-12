OpenAI to hold developer gathering in Bengaluru in January to 'address safety challenges'

OpenAI, the creator of popular AI chatbot ChatGPT, will organise a developer gathering in Bengaluru in January 2024 to interact with Indian developers on safety issues related to artificial intelligence, a top company executive said on Tuesday.

Anna Makanju, Open AI's vice president of Global Affairs, said: "I am delighted to announce we will hold a developer gathering with our VP of engineering Srinivas Narayanan in Bengaluru in January with more to follow. Our plan is to convene developers here in India alongside OpenAI product leaders to address some of the most difficult safety challenges."

Makanju added that the company believes that India has a great talent pool as well as extraordinary technology businesses making it a critical player on the global stage.

"We have learnt how important it is to develop governance models for AI. We have worked with the Biden Administration and G7. We must develop an international body to ensure that the most powerful technology is safe and the benefits of it are equally distributed," she added.

Makanju was speaking at the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the GPAI summit on Tuesday at 5:30 pm. International delegates are expected to engage in the summit and discuss relevant issues around AI.

MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that, as part of the event, the government is working on a multi-country, consensus-based declaration on AI to mitigate risks and foster innovation.

“As the Lead Chair of the GPAI, India reaffirms its commitment to harnessing technology, particularly AI, for the welfare of people, ensuring that nations of the Global South are not the last to reap its benefits. India is dedicated to clearing the path for a regulatory framework that ensures Safe and Trusted AI, bringing all nations together for widespread and enduring implementation,” PM Modi had said earlier in a blog post about the summit on LinkedIn.