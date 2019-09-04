OYO, Cure.Fit, TapChief top 3 startups in India; Razorpay, Dunzo, LBB make it to top 25: LinkedIn

OYO Hotels and Homes has been named the top startup in the country in LinkedIn's top startups list for India that include names like Razorpay, Dunzo, Little Black Book, Meesho and Acko General Insurance. OYO has retained the top spot, backed by its expansion of operations in 80 countries and by becoming a decacorn - a company valued over $10 billion - in 12 months. OYO is also foraying into the co-working space segment and expanding its footprint across US and Europe to become the world's third-largest hospitality chain.

Health and fitness startup Cure.Fit has retained its second spot. The startup hit $100 million in revenue within 3 years of its inception. It also became the first private firm to announce expansion plans in Jammu and Kashmir. Online consultation firm TapChief has broken the pattern to climb to the third spot. The new entrants in the Top 10 this year, along with TapChief, are bike sharing startup Bounce on the 5th spot, AI-driven crowdsourced marketplace Playment on the 6th spot and online doctor consultation platform mfine on the 9th spot.

The top 25 startups to feature on LinkedIn's Top Startups List for India include OYO Hotels and Homes, Cure.Fit, TapChief, Razorpay, Bounce, Playment, Rivigo, Acko General Insurance, mfine, InterviewBit, Udaan, Little Black Book, Dunzo, UpGrad, Nineleaps, Simpl, Meesho, Digit Insurance, Karza Technologies Private Ltd, StashFin, Pristyn Care, WhiteHat Jr, Bizongo, Smartworks, Stanza Living.

Adith Charlie, India Managing Editor, LinkedIn said, "The list is symbolic of the thriving ecosystem, and features companies that are vanguards of key trends in e-learning, healthcare, and financial services. In terms of creating opportunity, the startup ecosystem continues to flourish by fulfilling employment needs across various industries in the midst of the economic slowdown."

These 25 companies have collectively created 18,000 jobs in the past year and are expected to create 19,000 new employment opportunities in the coming year.

The top start-ups list has been created as per actions of LinkedIn members on the platform. Data in four key sections including employment growth, engagement with company and current employees, job interest and attraction of top talent were taken into account while curating the list.

