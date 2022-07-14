OYO offers special discount scheme for NEET 2022 women candidates

OYO announced that it will offer a special discount scheme for women candidates who are appearing for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022. Women candidates, travelling to their examination centres, will be able to avail upto 60 per cent discount on their stay in OYO hotels across the country.

The discount will be available for two days – July 16 and 17 – as the examination is scheduled for July 17 across 497 cities in the country. They will also have access to Wi-Fi and air conditioning facilities at all the participating hotels.

Shreerang Godbole, SVP – Product & Chief Service Officer, OYO said “Every year, a large number of women candidates travel to bigger cities from their hometowns, and villages to appear for the NEET examination. With this initiative, we wish to minimise their stress by helping them with quality and affordable stays near their respective examination centres.”

Here’s how women candidates can avail the scheme:

Download the OYO App

Click on the red ‘Nearby’ icon to discover a participating hotel

Select the coupon code ‘NEET JF’

Hit the Book Now and Pay at Hotel button

The NEET exams are held every year by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission into undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions including AIIMS. The NEET admit cards were recently issued at ntaneet.nic.in and nta.ac.in. It also had detailed guidelines for the candidates, including a self-declaration form that needs to be filled.

Every year women candidates form 50 per cent of the total candidates. In 2021, 16 lakh candidates registered for the NEET examination, out of which 9 lakh were women.

