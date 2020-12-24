Paytm hiring staff from smaller towns, allows work from home: Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said on Wednesday that the company has doubled down on its efforts to hire staff from smaller towns and allow them to work from there rather than move to big cities.

Sharma, while speaking at the ClearTax e-Invoicing Leadership Conclave said initially the plan was to get the new recruits to join the larger offices whenever the situation would've relaxed.

"We figured out that we could now recruit from cities where we were previously not going and people don't have to move to the big cities," Sharma said.

"We are doubling down on that... (People) can now work from wherever they are Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Orissa...Our plan (is) that we will recruit in small cities and not ask them to join (offices) in the big cities," he added.

He also said that 20-25 percent of its staff would continue to work remotely in the future.

The pandemic and the lockdown that followed had forced companies across sectors to allow employees to work from home.

The government had announced simplified guidelines for other service providers (OSPs), including BPOs and ITeS companies, to reduce the compliance burden on them and to facilitate 'work from home' and 'work from anywhere' framework last month.

These steps will help promote new job opportunities, especially in small towns, encourage innovation ecosystem, and support the development of an inclusive and diverse workforce, according to industry experts.

Also Read: Piramal vs Oaktree: 6 factors to choose successful bidder for DHFL

Also Read: Paytm parent One97 in red for 7th year straight but cuts losses to Rs 2,833 cr in FY20