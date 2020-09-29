Paytm, OYO, BYJU's most valued Indian unicorns, check out others in top 10

The top 10 unicorns in the country make up 78 per cent of the total value of India's unicorns. Paytm alone claims nearly 22 per cent of the total valuation share of these unicorns, with a valuation of $16 billion. Hurun India Unicorn Index 2020 lists the top 10 most valued unicorns in the country in 2020.

Here is the list:

1)Paytm ($16 billion)

Founded by Vijay Shekhar Sharma in 2010, Paytm is valued at $16 billion. The Noida-headquartered digital payments firm ranks 13th in the Hurun Global Unicorn List 2020. In its recent funding round held in November 2019, the company raised $1billion, the highest amount raised by an Indian unicorn in the year.

2)OYO Rooms ($8 billion)

Online hotel booking platform OYO Rooms is currently valued at $8 billion. The startup's founder Ritesh Agarwal invested $2 billion in Gurgaon based company in October last year.

2)BYJU's ($8 billion)

Byju Raveendran led ed-tech startup BYJU's has a valuation of $8 billion. The learning platform, founded in 2011 and based out of Bengaluru, raised $1.2 billion in its recent funding round. It is India's largest ed-tech startup, as of date.

4) Ola Cabs ($6 billion)

Bengaluru based ride-sharing app Ola has a business valuation of $6 billion. The major shareholders in the Unicorn startup are SoftBank, Tiger Global, Tencent, Matrix Partners, and DST Global.

5)Swiggy ($3.5 billion)

Online food delivery startup Swiggy is currently valued at $3.5 billion. The Bengaluru headquarter company began its operations in August 2014. The Unicorn received $43 million as funding in April this year.

5)Zomato ($3.5 billion)

Valued at $3.5 billion, food delivery platform, Zomato was founded by Deepinder Goyal and Pankaj Chaddah in Gurgaon in the year 2008. In January this year, the company raised $150 million funding from Ant Financial.

7)Paytm Mall ($3 billion)

The e-commerce platform is a venture of Paytm. The company is based out of Noida and has been in operation since 2016. In its recent corporate round of funding, the app raised $150 million from eBay, an American e-commerce company.

7)ReNew Power ($3 billion)

ReNew Power, valued at $3 billion, is a renewable energy giant which began its operations in January 2011. In February last year, the company based out of Gurgaon raised $250 million from US-based Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC).

9)Zerodha ($3 billion)

Fintech company Zerodha has a current valuation of $3 billion. In June this year, GoldenPi, an online bonds and debentures trading platform, raised Rs 3.5 crore from the Bengaluru-based firm, through Rainmatter capital, a fund created by Zerodha in 2016.

9)BigBasket ($2.5 billion)

With a business valuation of $2.5 billion, BigBasket is one of India's leading online grocery stores. The Bengaluru based startup was founded in October 2011. In its latest round of funding, BigBasket has managed to raise debt-based funding worth $51.78 million from Alibaba and CDC Group.

9) Udaan ($2.5 billion)

Udaan, currently valued at $2.5 billion was founded in 2016 by Flipkart's ex-employees Amod Malviya, Vaibhav Gupta, and Sujeet Kumar. The Bengaluru based startup has raised around $900 million in total funding to date.

