Personal care firm Good Glamm Group strikes deal with Serena Williams

Tennis great, Serena Williams’ joint venture with The Good Glamm Group, a prominent name in India’s personal care startup space, Wyn Beauty is expected to capitalise on the growth in the US beauty market. Compared to taking the more traditional route of endorsing a brand,

Williams, 42, and a winner of a record 23 major titles is putting in equity. Though the terms have not been disclosed, it is expected to be big leg-up for The Good Glamm Group that is looking to go public around Diwali in 2025.

Darpan Sanghvi, Founder of the Good Glamm Group, said this will make his entity’s entry into the US market. “After all, it is the world’s biggest market for beauty. If we get it right, it will help in propelling growth in the rest of the world,” he explained to BT over a video call from New York City.

To him, the development is significant since it is a historic first for any Indian company to do a mainstream consumer launch in the US and create a global brand. “It is a watershed moment in India’s startup ecosystem.”

The launch will be through a partnership with Ulta Beauty, US’ largest beauty retailer across 685 offline stores. That will cover around half Ulta’s footprint across the country. Sanghvi now expects 25-35% of the group’s revenues to come from international business. “This strategic focus is critical as we prepare to go public next October. With a diverse portfolio of brands across diverse geographies, we are well-positioned to capture market opportunities,” he told BT. Importantly, he highlighted the difference between India and the US.

“The domestic market will see robust growth and the US offers better margins. By leveraging a global portfolio, our total addressable market is now quite literally unlimited.” In terms of pricing, Wyn Beauty will offer products for the lips, face and eyes in the $20-30 price range.

In a media statement, Williams said, “To me, beauty has always been about self-expression and stepping into the best version of myself. Throughout my career, I was always searching for makeup that looked good after hours on the court, mixing products myself and creating my own formulas while travelling the world.” The intention behind Wyn Beauty, she maintained, was for people to live in it every single day of their lives and enhance the beauty they already have. “Beauty is a field where everyone wins. You set and define your own personal goals and standards.”