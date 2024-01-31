Pfizer and Glenmark partner to introduce novel atopic dermatitis treatment in India

Pharma majors Pfizer and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Wednesday announced to have collaborated to introduce abrocitinib, a novel oral treatment for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, in India. Atopic dermatitis is a debilitating form of chronic skin inflammation characterised by severe itching and skin lesions.

The drug, developed by Pfizer and approved by regulatory authorities such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA), will be marketed in India under the brand names JABRYUS and CIBINQO by Glenmark and Pfizer, respectively.

Abrocitinib, also known as CIBINQO, offers rapid itch relief and sustained disease control for patients suffering from atopic dermatitis, a chronic skin condition characterized by inflammation and skin barrier defects. The partnership between Pfizer and Glenmark aims to provide a pioneering treatment option with improved efficacy and oral convenience.

“Our collaboration with Glenmark will help leverage the collective strengths and capabilities of our organizations to make this breakthrough therapy available to patients and physicians across our country,” Meenakshi Nevatia, Country President and Managing Director of Pfizer India said.

With its availability in over 35 global markets, including the United States, Japan, and China, abrocitinib addresses a significant unmet need in the Indian market, where the prevalence of atopic dermatitis has been steadily increasing.

Approximately 5.9% of adults in India are affected by atopic dermatitis, with 4.4% suffering from severe forms of the disease. The symptoms of atopic dermatitis, such as itching and sleep disturbances, impose a considerable burden on patients and their caregivers, impacting their quality of life and mental health.

“The prevalence of atopic dermatitis in India has been reported to be increasing owing to changes in environmental factors with symptoms appearing during the initial years of life in around 80% of patients. This partnership will help us ensure availability of this effective treatment for the Indian patients suffering from moderate‐to‐severe AD; and further strengthen our position in the dermatology therapy space,” said Alok Malik, President and Business Head ‐ India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.