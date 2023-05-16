P&G Health announces 'first-of-its-kind' caregiving policies for employees, to provide end-to-end support

Procter & Gamble Health that manufactures and markets vitamins, supplements, and other healthcare products, has announced first-of-its-kind caregiving policies for its employees, under which the employees will be provided with end-to-end support as well as other amenities.

In a press release today, the corporation announced the policies in celebration of Mother’s Day. In the first-of-its-kind policy, all the employees who support children with special needs will be provided end-to-end support from P&G Health. The policy is valid for caregivers with children up to 18 years of age.

The policy includes medical coverage, a hospitalisation program and specific treatment for neurodevelopmental and physical disabilities. Diagnosis, treatment, consultations, devices, and medicines are also included in daycare support in association with Kare Home and continued EAP in partnership with Optum.

The second policy, the India Day Care Policy provides employees with children in the age range of 6 months to 6 years with enrolment into a registered daycare.

The two policies are available for all the company’s employees spread across the country. With the establishment of these policies, P&G Health aims to empower mothers and help them find a healthy work-life balance.

The new policies would also be applicable to field sales employees Milind Thatte, the Managing Director of P&G Health India, stated. He also commented on the new policies and stressed on the company’s goal to foster equal opportunities in its work environment.

“We know and understand the importance of diversity at work and are continuously employing interventions to encourage more women across roles and hierarchies. We sincerely hope the introduction of such policies will help us in our efforts, where we want our employees to bring their best selves to work every day,” Thatte added.

Anil Singh, the Human Resources Director at the company, talked about the company’s focus on inclusivity and equality. He also reflected the company’s goal of improving the well-being of its employees by means of employee-friendly policies.

“Our strong focus on Inclusivity and Equality inspired us to initiate these unique daycare policies that brings joy to parents who would require this support. We have partnered with the best-in-class service providers to help us implement this policy for all our employees, across the country,” Singh said.