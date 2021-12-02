PhonePe launches health insurance plan starting at Rs 999; Check out details

Digital payments firm PhonePe on Thursday announced the launch of its latest health insurance plan, Health@999. The plan will cater to young first-time health insurance buyers, who are buying their first health insurance cover in order to protect themselves from planned and unplanned medical costs.

The latest offering is the first of its kind in the Indian digital payments space, noted PhonePe in an official statement. It provides comprehensive health coverage at an affordable price, according to the firm.

The product has a 3-step process that only requires the user to provide details like name, age, gender, and email ID to buy the policy.

Here's how PhonePe users can get the Health@999 plan:

1. Login to the PhonePe app and choose the Insurance tab

2. Click on the Health @999 icon

3. Choose your age group and the required Health Insurance cover amount

4. Add your basic details such as name, gender, date of birth, and email.

5. Click on Buy and make the payment to get your policy instantly

Health @999, at its low price point, offers coverage for hospitalisation expenses including in-patient and ICU hospitalisation, day care procedures, ambulance charges, and Ayush treatment among others.

The cashless hospital network for the plan stretches across 7,600 hospitals in the country. Health @999 can be availed via PhonePe and comes with the lifetime renewability feature, noted the company.

"We believe that 335+ million PhonePe users will greatly benefit from this offering which can be purchased quickly and easily on the PhonePe app," said Gunjan Ghai, VP & Head of Insurance, PhonePe.

"Our offering is designed with the idea that all Indians deserve access to high quality and affordable Health Insurance - irrespective of their income, or education status," Ghai added.

