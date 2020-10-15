Piramal Enterprises appoints two independent directors to its board

Piramal Enterprises on Thursday said it has appointed Snapdeal CEO Kunal Bahl and Economic Law Practice Managing Partner Suhail Nathani as independent directors to its board.

The appointments took effect from October 14, 2020.

"The board of directors has... appointed Suhail Nathani and Kunal Bahl as additional directors of the company with effect from October 14, 2020, to hold office as independent directors of the company for a term of five years, subject to the approval of the shareholders," Piramal Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.

Kunal Bahl, is CEO and co-Founder of Snapdeal.com. He is also an active angel investor having invested in over 120 technology companies in India, the US and south-east Asia, across consumer internet, fintech, direct to consumer brands, artificial intelligence and deep-tech. Some of his notable investments include Ola Cabs, Urban Company, Razorpay, Shadowfax, Mamaearth, among others.

Suhail Nathani, Managing Partner, Economic Law Practice, has expertise in merger and acquisitions, regulatory, trade and competition laws.

Also read: CCI nod to Piramal Pharma's 20% stake sale deal with Carlyle group