PM Modi chairs high-level meeting to review ramping up of oxygen supply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the ramping up of oxygen supply across the country. "PM Narendra Modi today reviewed the progress of oxygen augmentation and availability across the country," read a PMO release.

Principal secretary to PM, cabinet secretary, secretary health, secretary MoHUA (Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs) and other officials were present for this meeting.

During the meeting, officials briefed the Prime Minister about the progress on the installation of Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants across the country.

More than 1500 PSA oxygen plants are being set up across the nation. These include contributions from PM-CARES as well as various ministries and PSUs. "PSA oxygen plants contributed by PM-CARES are coming up in all states and districts of the country," noted the release.

PM Modi was informed that once all PSA oxygen plants contributed by PM CARES funds are set up, they would support more than 4 lakh oxygenated beds.

The Prime Minister has instructed the officials to ensure that these PSA oxygen plants start functioning at the earliest. He urged the officials to work closely with the state governments for doing the same. Officials told the PM they are in regular touch with officers from state governments regarding fast-tracking the oxygen plants.

PM Modi asked officials to ensure there is adequate training of hospital staff for operating and maintaining these oxygen plants. He also directed officials to make sure that each district has trained personnel available.

Officials informed the Prime Minister that there is a training module prepared by experts and they are targeting the training of around 8,000 people across the country.

PM Modi also said the administration should utilise advanced technology like IoT (Internet of Things) to track the performance and functioning of these oxygen plants at a local and national level. Officials also told the PM about a pilot being done using IoT for monitoring the performance of the oxygen plants.

Efforts are being made to ramp up oxygen supply across the country after the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused an acute shortage of medical oxygen in the country.

