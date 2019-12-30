PMC Bank scam: HDIL group firm paid Rs 70 lakh a month to Anu Wadhawan, wife of promoter Sarang Wadhawan

Anu Wadhawan, the wife of HDIL Managing Director Sarang Wadhawan, received Rs 70 lakh from an HDIL group company. She disclosed details about the retainer paid to her in a statement to the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing suspected money laundering in the Rs 6,300-crore loan fraud case.

In her statement, Anu Wadhawan revealed that she was not a director in any HDIL group company, but worked as a retainer in an HDIL group firm named Privilege Industries since 2016. This company manufactures beer for a leading brand in the country and paid a monthly retainer of Rs 70 lakh per month to Anu.

Anu said that she was not involved in her husband's business or financial activities. She added that she was not aware of the source of funds used to buy bungalows at Bandra, Vasai and Alibag, and flats in Golf Link, Bandra that are in her name. These properties have been attached by the ED or the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police as proceeds of crime in the PMC Bank loan scam.

Malti Wadhawan, the wife of HDIL owner Rakesh Wadhawan and mother of Sarang, mentioned in her statement that she was the owner and co-owner of four properties that Anu mentioned in her statement. Malti owns properties in Pune, Mumbai and Palghar districts of Maharashtra.

The ED also interrogated Meena Rohira, director of one of HDIL group company named M Estate Developers. She said that the company was started by Rakesh Wadhawan and his brother Rajesh Wadhawan. She told the ED that she was not aware of any projects handled by this company despite being a director, but received Rs 2-3 lakh a month from it. Around Rs 27.74 crore has been transferred from the company's account to other HDIL group companies.

Rohira owns a bungalow named Basera that was purchased from Wadhawans by selling ancestral land to them. Her husband, Kumar Rohira in his statement to the ED said that he knew about her being a director in M Estate Developers, but has no idea about the business activity of his wife.