Mumbai PMLA court issues non-bailable warrant against Mehul Choksi

A special PMLA court in Mumbai has issued a non-bailable warrant against diamond merchant Mehul Choksi and five others in connection with the Rs 13,700-crore PNB fraud case.

The warrant, issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, has been released after the request of the Enforcement Directorate, which had last week filed a prosecution complaint -- with probe details including money laundering evidence -- against total 14 people, including Mehul Choksi.

India Today was first one to access the chargesheet and reveal the findings.

After the issuance of the non-bailable warrant, the agency would take action against the accused under the Fugitive Economic Offender Act. The fugitive economic offender tag on Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi could immensely help the agency in pushing further with its investigation.

In April, a special CBI court in Mumbai had also issued a non-bailable warrant against Mehul Choksi for non-cooperation and failing to appear before the agency. In reply, Choksi had moved an application for the cancellation of the warrant, which was rejected.

Other five persons against whom the similar warrant has been issued include Nehal Modi, the brother of Nirav Modi, Deepak Kulkarni, Jayesh Kumar Shah, Sunil Varma, and Rakesh Gajra.