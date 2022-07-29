PNB Housing Fin's Rs 2,500 crore rights issue expected to be complete by December: Official

State-owned Punjab National Bank on Friday said the Rs 2,500 crore-rights issue of its subsidiary PNB Housing Finance is expected to conclude earliest by December.

Following the rights issue, the shareholding of Punjab National Bank (PNB) as a promoter of the company would come down from the current level of 32.57 per cent to below 30 per cent.

''RBI has given approval for infusion of Rs 500 crore in PNB Housing Finance. Post rights issue, the holding of the bank would come down below 30 per cent but would be higher than 26 per cent so that bank retains promoter status,'' PNB Managing Director A K Goel said.

PNB will not be subscribing to the rights issue proportionate to its current holding in the company as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed the bank to invest only up to Rs 500 crore in the rights issue. Consequently, the lender's stake in the mortgage firm will come down below 30 per cent from the current level.

Goel said the rights issue process is expected to conclude by December or latest in the March quarter.

The housing finance company was looking to raise equity capital worth Rs 4,000 crore and had entered into a deal with joint venture partner Carlyle Group, among other investors, in May last year.

However, in October 2021, the mortgage lender decided to terminate the Rs 4,000 crore stake sale citing delays due to pending legal proceedings.

About the financial performance of PNB, Goel said the bank intends to bring down the gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) to single digit and net NPA to 3.5 per cent by the end of March 2023.

The gross NPAs of the bank stood at 11.2 per cent while net NPA at 4.26 per cent of the total advances as on June 30, 2022.

He said the bank aims to increase its credit growth to 11-12 per cent during the current fiscal.

Retail, agriculture and MSME percentage in overall loan book would increase to 54 per cent from current 52.6 per cent by the end of FY23, he said.

The bank is comfortable as far as capital adequacy ratio is concerned to take care of 12 per cent loan growth, he said.

Still, the bank proposes to raise Rs 12,000 crore from Tier I and Tier II bonds, he noted.

According to him, operating profit is expected to witness a growth of 10-15 per cent during the current fiscal with a focus on recovery, reduction in fresh slippages and improvement in net interest income.

The bank had earned an operating profit of Rs 20,761.82 crore while net profit was Rs 3,456.96 crore in the last financial year.