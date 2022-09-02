Porsche to appoint Sajjad Khan as executive board for Car-IT

German luxury sportscar maker Porsche’s supervisory board has decided to appoint Sajjad Khan to the company's executive board with a focus on Car-IT.

Khan, a former chief technology officer at rival Mercedes-Benz, born in Pakistan and of German nationality, would become the eighth member of the executive board. Volkswagen-owned marque’s move comes as the company gears up for a market listing.

Wolfgang Porsche, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Porsche, said: “We strongly believe that the intended expansion of our Executive Board will further promote the successful development of our company.”

Porsche still hasn’t decided exactly when it will make a final decision concerning the appointment of Sajjad Khan, revealed the company statement. “Khan could begin his duties as soon as he is available to do so,” it further added.

Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche, said: “We look forward to being able to welcome Sajjad Khan, a proven digital expert, to the Board and thereby to strengthen our IT team in a critical position. Our industry is experiencing the greatest transformation in its history. We laid the strategic groundwork very early on. Our focus now is on implementation, which we want to continue to drive forward together with Sajjad Khan.”

Khan, 48, is an internationally recognised expert in the development of intelligent software in vehicles, revealed the statement. Khan worked for Mercedes-Benz for more than six years until August 2021.

As Chief Technology Officer, he was responsible for development in the areas of Connectivity, Autonomous, Shared & Services and Electric. From 2011 to 2015, Khan was with the BMW Group, where he led the company’s worldwide Connected Drive efforts as Vice President.