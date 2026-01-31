Pramit Jhaveri to step down as trustee of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust in February: Report

Pramit Jhaveri, a trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, has formally informed Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata that he will not seek reappointment after his current term ends on February 11, 2026, The Economic Times reported.

In a letter dated January 31, Jhaveri said the decision, which had been previously discussed with Noel Tata, was now being formally communicated, as per the ET report. He described his tenure as a trustee since February 12, 2020 — following an invitation from the late Ratan N Tata — as an honour.

The letter was also marked to the trustees of the Sir Dorab Tata Trust and Siddharth Sharma, CEO of Tata Trusts. Jhaveri extended his best wishes to the Trusts for the years ahead.

Jhaveri, a veteran banker and former CEO and MD of Citibank India, joined the Tata Trusts in 2020 after retiring from Citi in 2019, capping a banking career of over three decades with the US financial services giant.

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, one of the core philanthropic arms of the Tata Group, holds a significant stake in Tata Sons, the group's holding company. Together with the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, it owns over 51% of Tata Sons.

In recent months, the Tata Trusts — collectively holding over 60% stake in Tata Sons — have seen internal differences becoming more visible during trustee discussions.

About the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust

Established in 1932 by Sir Dorabji Tata, the elder son of Tata Group founder Jamsetji Tata, the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust is one of India’s oldest and most influential philanthropic foundations. The Trust was created with a personal endowment from Sir Dorabji Tata, who donated nearly all of his wealth — including his shares in Tata Sons, jewellery, and other personal assets — to support the public good.

Mission & focus areas

The Trust's mission is to promote sustainable development and social justice across India. Over the decades, it has funded initiatives in:

Education

Healthcare

Livelihoods

Arts and Culture

Social justice and civil society strengthening

The Trust has played a foundational role in setting up and supporting major institutions such as:

Tata Memorial Hospital (cancer care and research)

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai

Governance and Influence

Alongside the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust is one of the principal stakeholders in Tata Sons, jointly owning over 51% of the holding company that controls the Tata Group. This gives the Tata Trusts not only significant philanthropic reach but also strong influence over the business direction of the group.