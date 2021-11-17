Project Amplify: Accenture and Microsoft expand support to 10 start-ups in India

Accenture and Microsoft in India are supporting 10 start-ups that focus on social impact and sustainability, by helping them to scale their emerging solutions and business models. The joint initiative, called Project Amplify, is Asia Pacific-wide and accelerates the growth of 33 start-ups from across the region.

Start-ups from India participating in Project Amplify include Jaljeevika, eKutir, Everwell, Fluxgen, Docturnal, BrainSight AI, Fresh On Table, FreshR, Rocket Learning and Blink Foundation. These start-ups selected for the programme have demonstrated how their product, service, and operations address a significant social or environmental problem and have shown early signs of impact.

The initiative extends activities launched in South Asia in 2020, welcoming business ventures from Singapore, Australia, Japan, Sri Lanka, and more. The initiative has a long-term goal of accelerating Asia's potential and improving millions of lives in the region and globally, by addressing diverse societal challenges.

Through Project Amplify in India, all 10 start-ups will have the opportunity to access the latest technologies, as well as know-how, expertise and mentoring from both Accenture and Microsoft. The companies will help start-ups test and validate proof-of-concept to re-envision and expand the impact and social benefit of their solutions.

"Social enterprises face many challenges, including access to technology and innovation expertise to scale their solutions," said Sanjay Podder, Managing Director and Technology Sustainability Innovation lead at Accenture.

Lathika Pai, Country Head, Venture Capital and Private Equity Partnerships, Microsoft India, said Microsoft is empowering organisations and individuals to achieve more, through co-innovations and trusted partnerships. "We're committed to addressing some of India's most pressing challenges, including expanding access to healthcare, education and finance. Many of the social enterprises in Project Amplify are focused on solving these issues."

Accenture will focus on helping startups apply technologies to address critical challenges facing the environment and society, and to advance organisations' sustainability agendas.

Microsoft's involvement in Project Amplify is part of its Global Social Entrepreneurship programme designed to help social enterprises build and scale their companies to do good globally. The Global Social Entrepreneurship programme offers qualified startups access to technology, education, customers and grants.

