Quikr acquires Zefo to strengthen play in pre-owned goods sales business

Zefo is an online marketplace specialising in selling refurbished TVs, mobile phones and furniture

Quikr CEO Pranay Chulet said the combined entity will be able to offer a broader selection of products at more competitive prices

Quikr on Thursday said it has acquired Zefo for an undisclosed amount, a move that will help the online classifieds major further scale its pre-owned goods business.

"This first acquisition in Quikr's pre-owned goods category is in line with its overall strategy of going deeper in key verticals. The addition of Zefo makes Quikr the dominant leader in the market for quality-tested, refurbished products in India," Quikr said in a statement.

It added that estimates suggest the quality-tested, pre-owned products market in India is forecast to reach USD 12-15 billion in the year 2020.

Zefo is an online marketplace specialising in selling refurbished TVs, mobile phones and furniture.

Quikr had launched its Quikr assured products and services -- catering to categories such as furniture, electronics, and appliances -- in the second half of last year. It has also launched franchised stores in Karnataka and Telangana to offer a touch-and-feel experience to consumers, especially in tier II-III cities.

"The acquisition of Zefo is in line with the phenomenal consumer acceptance of the Assured products and services on our platform. Generally, a pre-owned product's price can be as low as 30-60 per cent of a new one," Pranay Chulet, founder and CEO of Quikr, said.

He added that with Quikr and Zefo as a combined entity, the company will be able to offer a broader selection of products at more competitive prices along with a strong focus on quality.

