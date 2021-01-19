Radha Dhir to succeed Ramesh Nair as JLL India CEO

JLL India has announced that its CEO Ramesh Nair is leaving the company to pursue opportunities outside the firm. Nair will be replaced by Radha Dhir as the new CEO of the firm. Dhir is an experienced financial service executive who had held senior positions at YES Bank and Deutsche Bank in the past.

Nair has worked at JLL India for more than two decades, joining as an analyst in 1999. He became the Chief Operating Officer in 2013 and CEO four year later in 2017. Nair also served as a member of the Asia Pacific Executive Board.

During his time at JLL India, Nair oversaw, multiple businesses and functions. Nair served a valuable advisor to several multinational and domestic real estate owners, occupier and investors.

"Ramesh Nair has been a great asset to JLL in his two decades with the firm. I am grateful for his service, his commitment, and I thank him for the immense contribution he has made in building the business over the years. He has much to be proud of as he passes the baton to Radha Dhir, with JLL India in a strong position for future growth and with a high performing and ambitious leadership team," said Anthony Couse, CEO, JLL Asia Pacific.

Nair's successor, Radha Dhir was previously the Group President at YES Bank, where she was the Head of Multinational Banking. Before joining YES Bank, Dhir served as the Managing Director, Head of Global Subsidiary Coverage Group, Deutsche Bank India, and a member of the Deutsche Bank India Executive Committee.

"I am delighted to welcome Ms Dhir as India CEO to lead JLL in one of the most important and exciting real estate markets in the world. I am confident that by bringing in a leader from outside of real estate, whose skills and expertise complement those of our existing management team, we will be able to take the business to the next level,"

Couse said on Dhir's appointment.

Dhir stated that she is honoured to join JLL India at a vital time in the country's growth and development.

"I have admired the JLL brand for some time and witnessed its growth and success over the past decade. I now look forward to bringing my experience from 25 years in the banking industry to JLL's business, and to collaborating with the top-notch India leadership team," she added.

Dhir will take charge of JLL Indian on January 25, 2021. She is expected to set the overall strategic direction for the company by tapping into the growth opportunities of the Indian market which is maturing at a brisk pace.

