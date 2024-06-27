Radico Khaitan launches Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin 'Gold Edition' in India

Radico Khaitan, one of India's largest IMFL companies, has announced the launch of Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin 'Gold Edition'. This latest addition builds on the success of Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, which holds an impressive 50% market share in the luxury gin segment.

The Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin 'Gold Edition' is crafted to set new standards for premium spirits in India. Designed for connoisseurs who appreciate the finest things in life, this gin distinguishes itself with the inclusion of saffron, the world's most expensive spice. The gin's unique process includes passing through gold filters, enhancing its smoothness and purity. Additionally, it features 18 carefully selected botanicals, contributing to a refined and nuanced taste experience.

"Within five years of its launch, Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin captured a solid half of the market share in the luxury gin category, attracting consumers with its unique proposition," said Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director of Radico Khaitan.

"Now, we are proud to raise the bar even further with the Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin 'Gold Edition.' This exceptional edition embodies luxury in every sip and offers a taste experience you can’t find elsewhere. Our passion for elevating the spirits journey continues to drive us at Radico Khaitan."

The Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin 'Gold Edition' will be available in a 500 ml bottle, priced between ₹4000 and ₹7000, depending on the state and its applicable excise structure. The launch will begin in Uttar Pradesh and expand to Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Karnataka starting in July, catering to gin enthusiasts across India's key markets.

