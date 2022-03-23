Rage Coffee ropes in Virat Kohli as brand ambassador and investor  

Rage Coffee, the Delhi-based FMCG company of packaged coffee products, has onboarded Virat Kohli as an investor and brand ambassador.



This association would entrench Rage Coffee to create a pathway for customer acquisition, the company said. Previously, Rage Coffee had raised $5 million of growth capital as part of its Series A funding round led by Sixth Sense Ventures in Aug 2021.



“I’ve been using Rage Coffee products for some time, and, I am excited to be a part of its growth journey. The team at Rage Coffee has shown high levels of business execution and stupendous growth over the last couple of years. I see tremendous potential for the brand to become one of the most iconic coffee companies of our time,” said Virat Kolhi in a press statement.



The brand has scaled up since its inception in 2018 by expanding the offline network to 35 distributors, 4 CFAs, 5 super stockists, covering 2500+ offline touch-points across India.



“Virat Kohli has set some unrivaled records in the top echelon of world cricket and is rightly known as the best batsman in the world. Apart from being a world-class athlete, Virat is also a fitness enthusiast who is committed to an attitude that fosters a healthy lifestyle and it seamlessly aligns with the ethos that Rage Coffee promotes. Our association with him sets us on a journey where we envision perfection through our constant efforts directed at being the best in our segment,” said Bharat Sethi, founder and CEO, Rage Coffee.



The brand plans to expand its online presence and offline footprint pan-India and will utilise fresh capital for marketing and distribution purposes. Rage Coffee will also use the funds to scale production, launch innovative new products and add senior management talent, the company said.