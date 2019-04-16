Rajesh Kumar Yaduvanshi appointed as Punjab National Bank Executive Director

Punjab National Bank (PNB) Tuesday said it has appointed Rajesh Kumar Yaduvanshi as the Executive Director of the bank with effect from April 15.

Yaduvanshi brings with him a diversified experience of over 3 decades in the banking industry, having held senior positions in the banking sector both in India and abroad, the bank said.

He has also worked with Dena Bank in capacity of the Executive Director.

Yadivanshi, having 34 years of banking career, had joined PNB as a management trainee in 1985.

He holds a doctorate in science from lndian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi and has over and is also a certified associate member of lndian lnstitute of Bankers.

With his joining, PNB now has three Executive Directors, the others being L V Prabhakar and A K Azad.

